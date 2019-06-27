The company Hyundai has announced the release of the electric crossover in 2021
Electric range Hyundai can be extended if the report about the brand-new electric car that will appear in the near future, will be true.
According to the newspaper BusinessKorea, unlike Kona Electric, which is based on the architecture of the ICE, the new electric vehicle will be built on its own platform, called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
The report asserts that it is still not confirmed by the electric car known as the factory index NE, and it should be a compact SUV.
It is expected that the reserve of the product on a single battery charge will be 450 km., the battery Supplier is not selected, so it’s probably unofficial information.
While a compact SUV with zero emissions Hyundai is only rumors, the automaker already has teamed up with Rimac Automobili to create a sports car N for the middle class.
The announcement was made last month, and is part of Hyundai on the development of electric line of models.