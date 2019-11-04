The company Indian Motorcycles presented the latest bagger Challenger
American experts note that the new product combines both comfort on long journeys and modern technology.
Based on the design of the bike comprises an aluminium frame and V-twin engine has a capacity of 1769 cubic centimeters.
The power plant is capable of developing the power of 123 BHP and torque of 178 Nm, it works in conjunction with a six-speed transmission.
The motorcycle is equipped with inverted vilkri and rear adjustable FOX shock. Brake system got a radial Brembo brakes and grip provide tires Metzeler Cruisetec.
Bagger a range of security systems, including: dynamic traction control, corner ABS control unit Bosch IMU, working in conjunction with a Smart Lean, which provides control of turns and adjusts the torque.
A new Challenger equipped with multimedia infotainment system Ride Command with 7-inch touchscreen. Also the bike is equipped with led optics, the windscreen with the possibility of height adjustment, cruise control, and Keyless engine start.