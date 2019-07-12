The company JAC fined for fraud
|Beijing municipal Bureau of environment fined the company JAC Motors in the amount of 170 million yuan for fraud with harmful emissions, reports the Agency “Xinhua”.
|The experts conducted tests of three new models JAC and found that the exhaust of these vehicles does not meet environmental standards, and on-Board electronics which is used to estimate the volume of emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere – requirements. The automaker broke the law on the control of emissions into the atmosphere and such products are not supposed to be on the market.
The Bureau decided to stop the production of polluting cars until the, until the system is fixed. In addition, JAC will seize illegal profits from the sale of these vehicles in the amount of 880 thousand yuan. In the amount of the penalty is equal to double the cost of 765 illegally sold vehicles.