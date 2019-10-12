The company Lunaz transforms classic cars into electric vehicles
The company Lunaz reported the intention to produce luxurious cars of the 1950s and 1960s, years on electric.
According to the founder of the company David Laurence, when his daughter grows up the lack of cars like the Mercedes-Benz 190SL would be a tragedy.
Lorenz named his company in honor of his daughter named Moon, he added, “I wanted a car like a Jaguar in 1953, was my daily car.”
It is expected that the first offer of the company will become a Jaguar XK120 in 1953. Experts carefully study the machine to maintain the original weight distribution.
Later from the car, dismantle the engine and transmission for further training.
Then, with the help of 3D scanning are studied even the smallest detail of the design. This is done in order to use secret technology to introduce a new powertrain.
The car is fully restored and eliminated all defects of the body. Lunaz all machines will be equipped with the most modern technology and amenities. In equipment of machines will include a satellite navigation system, multimedia infotainment system and much more.
Jaguar will be driven by two electric motors with a total capacity of 375 HP which will be powered by a battery with a capacity of 80 kWh. Modernization will undergo suspension and braking system of the car. The novelty will have a fast charging option, get the regenerative brakes, cruise control and air conditioning.
In addition to Jaguar company Lunaz prepares Rolls-Royce Phantom V, 1961. This car will have a battery capacity of 120 kWh.
The cost of this car starts from 350 000 pounds. It is worth noting that Jaguar provides services such upgrades for the E-Type and Aston Martin DB6 electrificare.