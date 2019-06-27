The company Mercedes starts production of CLA Shooting Brake in Hungary
By next year the plant was completely rebuilt on environmentally friendly manufacturing.
After its official debut in March this year, the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake enters production stage at the company’s plant in Kecskemet, Hungary. This company, which will be produced in a stylish compact wagon for the whole world, and delivery is scheduled to begin in September of this year.
In the production of Mercedes in Hungary employs more than 4,700 people, and last year it managed to collect more than 190 000 compact cars. In addition to the Shooting Brake CLA, the plant is also responsible for the release of the four-door CLA and the new A-Classe. This production facility, which will assemble two models of the CLA.
“On the Mercedes-Benz plant in kecskemét already have many of the distinctive features of the intelligent production of tomorrow. We are working on online, digital and flexible manner, so the launch of the new CLA Shooting Brake clearly fits into our production processes. All this is possible thanks to our highly motivated and well-trained workforce. We are proud of this team,” says CEO and Manager of the site on the plant Christian Wolff.
The plant in kecskemét is based on the industrial technology of Modern Industry 4.0 with an emphasis on “flexibility, new digital solutions and sustainability”. Within five months of the pilot project, which is to optimize the logistics of using the air space over the complex for spare parts and maintenance of equipment carried by the drones on the roof, which dramatically reduces movement inside the plant.
Mercedes States that constantly develops its production network and plans by 2022 to supply energy, neutral to CO2 emissions, for all of its plants in Europe. Next year the Hungarian production will be environmentally friendly and even paperless, transferring all paperwork surrounding the production process in digital form.