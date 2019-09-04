The company Nissan has published the final teaser of the Juke crossover
The Japanese company unveiled the final teaser of the crossover.
It is possible to see the details of the crossover design.
So, it can be noted that daytime running lights are now a continuation of the radiator grille V-Motion, and the rear lights were unique and are no longer a parodic interpretation of those that we saw on the Nissan 370z coupe.
The European premiere of the new Nissan Juke will be held tomorrow — September 3, 2019. It should be noted that dealers of the brand in the local market is still not ready to start selling. It is reported that sales of crossover will be frozen until the end of October.
Despite the fact that usually a month before the start of the sales carried out a briefing on the new model, in the case of the new Juke that hasn’t happened yet. So, for example Toyota dealers have the right to take orders for a few months before the start of sales, but Nissan is on a different circuit.
Some distributors expressed dissatisfaction with the situation around the new Juke. In Japan the sale of crossover will begin, probably not until the spring of 2020, making it difficult to conduct business.
According to preliminary the new product will be driven by a 1.5-liter diesel and a gasoline turbo engine with a volume of 1.0 and 1.3 liters.