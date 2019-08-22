The company Nissan will present a new J uke
No, the car itself, unfortunately, to look until you succeed, and the prototype please.
Japanese company has posted the official photos and along with some information on the car.
Judging by the pictures, the new Nissan Juke will borrow some stylistic elements from the “older” model Qashqai, including a V-shaped grille, and the characteristic tabs on the hood.
Talking about the technical characteristics, it is important to point out that the car will be built on a modular platform CMF-B Renault–Nissan Alliance. The company noted that the crossover will get the overall and roomier predecessor.
It is already known that the new Nissan Juke will be available with uncontested three-cylinder petrol supercharged engine working volume of one liter.
The motor will be paired with six-speed manual transmission or with semidiapazonnym “robot” with two clutches.