The company showed the Aptera three-wheeled electric car with a range of 1600 km
Quite a while ago a company called Aptera has released a promising, very effective electric car.
Three-wheeled cab was like the fuselage of a small airplane. So, for 2011, Aptera started to return deposits for the car with the name 2e, before going bankrupt and finish to provide dealer services.
The assets were acquired by a Chinese company Zap Jonway, and the story ended, and among the people walking the opinion that nothing further will happen.
Now, according to IEEE Spectrum, the Aptera founders gathered again and bought its intellectual property to re-enter the market with the brand along with the Aptera 2e EV.
Three of the founders, Chris Anthony, Steve Fambro and Michael Johnson, told members of the media that are going to create the most efficient electric car in the world.
To do this, they completely redid the old design, based on the years new manufacturing (including additive) innovations, upgraded materials, technology and more reliable supply chain.
New electric car Aptera will be in motion to operate engines with power of 50 kW, perhaps on all three wheels (also likely to use the unit with two units).
Batteries will range from 40 to 100 kWh that a lightweight aerodynamic car (a variation on the 60 kWh will weigh about 1800 pounds) will give the car the maximum configuration range of up to 1000 miles (1600 km).
Aptera need working prototypes, which need money. The company just launched a crowdfunding campaign and is in talks with more standard investors, trying to attract 2.5 million dollars.
While Aptera will release three prototypes, which can show in 2020, and is considering the establishment of six Autonomous car in the future.