The company Skoda began production of the crossover Kamiq for Europe
The Czech company has started Assembly of its third SUV for the European market.
The first Skoda Kamiq for Europe rolled off the Assembly line plant in mladá Boleslav in the Czech Republic. It should be noted that the capacity also has a production model of the Fabia, Scala, Octavia and Karoq, and to launch the line with new the company was invested 100 million euros (112 million dollars).
The new platform MQB27, developed by the German concern VW Group. Also, the plant is much subject to the modernization of the paint shop. As reported in the company daily from conveyors will go up to 400 cars. New Skoda Kamiq located in the model lineup between the crossovers Karoq and Kodiaq.
Dimensions of the model are 4241/1793/1531 mm. In the engine range the crossover will include petrol and diesel motors capacity from 95 to 150 horsepower. Also have a bi-fuel version that runs on gasoline and natural gas.