The company Suzuki has announced the beginning of acceptance of orders XL6
Acceptance of applications for new version premium cross-Vienna Suzuki XL6. The novelty is admitted to the official reservation in the territory of India in any certified dealer.
Suzuki XL6 in the new version got a new off-road plastic body kit with extended wheel arches. Brand models increased ground clearance for the sake of more comfort. By the way, the salon, as promised – six-three-row. Apparently the Japanese stopped the choice on six separate chairs. Therefore, the premium cross-vein does not exclude the emergence of a massage function and heating of each seat.
To expect from Suzuki XL6 can be the following: a plastic body kit with extended arches lesnymi, media with a large touchscreen, 16-e wheels, panoramic roof. The podkapotka is atmospheric 1,5 paired with 5MKPP and 4АКПП. Actuator front.
Meanwhile, donor Suzuki Ertiga has already gained popularity in India. By the way, the novelty is built on the basis of Artiga. From November 2018 the basis of the number of 70 thousand cars sold. By the way, the Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most popular cars in India.
Based on demand and capacity of the conveyor, the conveyor will be able to provide consumers with 8-9 thousand copies. By the way, it would not hurt to duplicate the Maruti Ertiga CNG, but in the performance of the XL6. Such veins on Gaza would be able to attract buyers because of fuel economy. Armed with the Suzuki brand also has a hybrid variant of the Ertiga it has the same 1.5 motor, paired with a 48-volt starter the generator.