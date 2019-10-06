The company Tesla has decided to withdraw two thousand cars
The management of the company Tesla has decided to withdraw two thousand vehicles because of exploding batteries.
Early on the lack of installed batteries the representatives of the brand indicated in the management of safety on the slopes.
Officials put the requirement to withdraw the model X and S, since they have the potential of fire during movement.
The defect they found in the software of the car. The problem appeared after the upgrade.
It is noted that spontaneous combustion is possible on all issued vehicles of models X and S, released over the last 7 years.