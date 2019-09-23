The company Vanlife Customs presented the perfect camper for traveling
Among fans of Autotravel the name of Vincent van Gogh somehow is very popular.
His bow this way and that to give a new sound.
For example, in Canada there is a Van-Gogh on the basis of a Chevy Van, and in England — just Vincent on the basis of the Vauxhall Movano.
Now there is another Vincent company Vanlife Customs from Denver (Colorado, U.S.) has released a practical and inexpensive “tourist” Vincent Van-Go.
The basis for it was a Ford Transit with the medium roof height of 376 cm wheelbase. As stated in the company camper is designed for the lover of bikes travelling in the company of dogs.
Residential car space with light birch and features custom-made furniture Formica. The kitchenette is equipped with gas hobs, a fridge with a volume of 85 liters, a stainless steel sink that turns into a countertop, and an electric pump that collects water in a tank with waste.
The toilet Baltic Birch hides in a closet near the exit. There’s also the ventilation system, consisting of two Maxxair fans in the roof of the van.
Sleep with extra wide rigid bed under which you can hide a couple of mountain bikes. On the rear door mounted shower, make which you can only standing on the ground near the car.
Vincent van Go’s is not as spacious as, for example, recently presented at the exhibition Caravan Salon in Germany, a Transit Big Nugget. But it’s enough for a pair of travelers.