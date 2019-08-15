The company Virgin Galactic has created a new spaceport in new Mexico (PHOTO)

Loading...

Control center future sub-orbital flights and the aircraft carrier, which serves as a platform to launch space ships showed on Thursday media workers in the state of new Mexico the management of the company Virgin Galactic.

“This is a historic day,” said chief Executive officer George Waitstats. His words are quoted by Albuquerque Journal. The center, called Spaceport America, located near the town of Apem (state of nm). There is also a runway for the carrier aircraft Eve, named in honor of Yvette Branson, mother of Chairman, Virgin Group billionaire Richard Branson, reports TASS.

The three-storey futuristic building in addition to the mission control center will house the training center space tourists. There is also provided space for the astronauts and their families. According to the online portal Engadget.com a test flight of the ship will begin soon, and by the end of the year, Spaceport America will be delivered to the ship for suborbital flights Unity.

According to the American press, this company has cost a two-hour flight, during which six passengers will be able to see the ground from a height of 100 km, will be about 250 thousand dollars. Plans regular tourist flights into space, also consider the company Blue Origin founded by Amazon owner Jeff Bezosa, and SpaceX.

On the development machine to send tourists into space, Branson has gone a long 15 years, notes CNN. Slowed down the work, in particular, the accident 2014. Then, in tests, killed one of the pilots.

The construction of the spaceport began to Branson another ambitious project. The businessman claims that on its basis will create a major tourist cluster. However, some experts doubt that space tourism will attract a sufficient number of rich people, Branson was able to recoup its costs.