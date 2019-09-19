The company Volkswagen stopped the development of the DSG-10
More and more manufacturers reject classic automatic gearboxes in favor of CVTs either in favor of the robots. Although, as practice shows, the good old automatic transmission is more reliable and able to digest more torque than a new, modern powertrain. An example is the new Audi RS4 2018 model year, which received an 8-speed automatic instead of a 7-speed robot, which was mounted on the previous version of the German sports wagon.
Volkswagen is one company which is almost completely abandoned automatic transmission with a torque Converter in favor of a robotic transmission DSG with two clutches, today the company offers three varieties of DSG:
DSG 7 DQ200 is installed on a front-drive model with the engine capacity of which does not exceed 250 N. m of torque. This transmission with dry clutch is the most unreliable of all the versions.
DSG 6 DQ250 – the robot with two wet clutches can withstand is 350 N. m of torque is installed on the sporty, and all-wheel drive diesel models of the company
DSG DQ500 7 – the most reliable of all the three transmissii able to digest a 600 N m torque. It is also fitted to powerful, the diesel and four-wheel drive Volkswagen models.
The transmission line had to fill up ten speed robot DSG with 10 wet double disc clutch, which allows to significantly reduce fuel consumption. Manufacturers promised to extend the range of gear ratios up to 10.6, and at a speed of 120 km/h the engine speed is equal to 2,000 rpm./min.
Freeze project
The first car the company has received the transmission, was to be a new Volkswagen Passat b8, but the company took the decision to freeze the release of DSG 10 DQ511 because of too high production cost and maintenance. To maintain the health of the PPC would need a timely oil change not less than 60 000 km, and the oil must be a special viscosity.
There are rumors about the possible resumption of work in 2020, as today, the main priority of Volkswagen is the maximum reduction of fuel consumption of their vehicles. Hence the production of new turbocharged engines and hybrid systems, and robotic transmissions allow more effective fuel, than a classical machine.