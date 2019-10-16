The company will pay $130 000 for the use of the features of your face while creating robots
A great chance to literally become the face of the company — technological company, which is looking for the right person, facial features which you can use to create a robot.
Robots, which will produce in the company, are created to help the elderly. It is therefore particularly important to choose the “right” person, say representatives of the company. And although this may sound like a plot from a bad sci-Fi movie, the company will pay to the selected candidate 130,000 dollars for the privilege, writes the New York Post.
Firm, funded by private sources, decided to remain anonymous because of the “secretive nature” of the project, but they hired a recruiter from the company of robotics Geomiq to find the right person for the job. Ideal candidates must have a “friendly face” for the prototype, in accordance with the recommendations of the recruiter.
“This is a unique opportunity for the right person; let’s hope that we will be able to find them”, — said the representative Geomiq.
The lucky winner of this unique contest to be extremely lucky: his face is “cloned” on thousands of virtual friends — a bit like a disturbing movie with will Smith “I, robot”, made in 2004. In addition, lucky will, of course, get the money.
The project was in development for 5 years — all told the creators. It is also known that robotic counterparts will fall on the conveyor in the next year and will be “easily accessible to the public” after the completion of them.
On the application page Geomiq acknowledges that the permission to use your face anonymous company — is “potentially an extremely important decision.”
The idea of cloning individuals has caused the frankness skeptics in social networks, many of which compared it with a bad dystopian movies. Some wondered why supposedly tech-savvy company-robotics in General needs human face, and not just to save using online random generator entities.
“These people ever heard about GAN? — asked one of the technicians in Twitter account. — Already have datasets with realistic (but not real) persons on 100 thousand”