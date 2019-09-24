The company will pay $1300 for watching horror movies by Stephen king: how to apply
The American company is going to pay $1300 most devoted fan of horror movies for watching 13 films made on the books of Stephen king with the condition to inspect them for Halloween.
Recently, the company USDish announced a competition to find a single fan of horror films, ready to make $ 1,300, doing his favorite thing: the movie. Objective: to Halloween to see 13 classic horror films, shot by adapted the Stephen king novels, writes CNBC.
Fans will be asked to complete questionnaires about their experiences, including the need to document my feelings before and after films to name their favourite film to keep a sleep journal and mark joined the other spectators while watching. They also offered to talk about their experiences in social networks.
During the marathon, participants will be equipped with the “survival kit” consisting of a flashlight, blankets, popcorn, candy and goods associated with the work of Stephen king, and you will be given a wristband Fitbit to track heart rate during certain “panic jump” throughout the marathon.
Films include: “Carrie” (the original or the remake of 2013), “children of the corn”, “Christine”, “Kaleidoscope of horrors”, “cujo”, “Dreamcatcher”, “It” (original or remake 2017), “Fog”, “pet Sematary” (original or remake 2019), “the Lot” “the Shining”, “losing weight” and “misery”.
The winner will be chosen randomly and will receive money and a gift card to a cinema to add a 14th film in the list: either “It-2”, which premiered in September, or “Doctor Sleep”, the latest film by the king, which will be released in cinemas on 8 November. For these films to record your experiences is not required.
Interested fans of horror can apply online. The process involves sending a cover letter of 200 words about how the candidate celebrates Halloween, and any other information about why he decided to do the job.
The deadline for submission of applications is Tuesday, 15 October at 17:00 MST.