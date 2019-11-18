The company Zedro Motors has created a unique body for Infiniti
Dubai hosted the presentation of the new sports car Zedro Notorious.
Zedro Lebanese company based in the UAE and according to the information obtained from its official website intends: “to create a comfortable, convenient and reliable exotic vehicle.”
It is worth noting that 5 out of 100 planned sports car limited edition have already been implemented.
The car is built on the basis of units and aggregates of Infiniti G37. Under the hood is also Notorious Japanese V6 engine, which according to the statements of the creators of the Notorious Zedro has an output of 1250 BHP, However the engine range Infiniti has never been such a powerful unit.
The company intends to sell a variety of modifications Notorious. Will be available version with a turbo V6 that is capable to disperse the car to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.
However, for fans of reliability, you should stay on less-powerful version, which accelerates to “hundred” in 5.2 seconds, which is comparable with the base 3.7-liter unit with the Infiniti V6.
The Lebanese company will offer the body as fiberglass and composite materials. As reports the edition “Motor1”, on the official website Zedro stated that the buyer can create a completely customized car. You can customize everything from the color of the interior and finishing the rear lights.
While Lebanese experts did not disclose the amount Notorious, but insiders report that it will be about $ 65,000. However, such is the price of a sports car with engine power 1250 HP and a carbon body is too low.