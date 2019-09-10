The complex of Putin, Medvedev derided for fiddling with the growth

Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, caught on the above with the growth.

The incident occurred during a meeting with the former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, reports Alexey golobutsky in telegram channel.

Photo Medvedev had equal growth with Nazarbayev, however, according to official figures the Russian far below 170 cm vs 163.

“They did Medvedev began on high heels to put? Otherwise, how else could he be above Nazarbayev?” — he was surprised.

