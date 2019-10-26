The composer died who worked with the ensemble “Pesnyary”
Saturday, October 26, in Minsk, after a long illness died a famous Belarusian composer-songwriter Oleg Molchan, who has long worked with the famous ensemble “Pesnyary”.
As writes BelTA, Molchan since 1987 he worked in the Belarusian state Philharmonic society, composed songs and song cycles for soloists of the National academic concert orchestra of Belarus, choirs and vocal ensembles.
Known in the international arena became silent in the period of cooperation with the ensemble “Pesnyary” and its artistic Director, people’s artist of Belarus Vladimir Mulyavina, who valued the talent of the composer, so he introduced the post of music Director of the ensemble.
For “Pesnyary” Oleg Molchan written song cycles “Vyanok”, “Ave Solе, ABO Words Skaryna” and many popular songs: “Stasia”, “Marharyta”, “pretty woman,” “Fool me”, “the godfather”, “Youth” and others.
The song of Oleg Molchan on poems by Yanka Kupala “Malta”, which was first performed by Vladimir Mulyavin, became the spiritual anthem of Belarus.
After leaving the airport Molchan continued to write songs for other artists — vocal group “clear voice”, Yadviga Poplavskaya and Alexander Tikhanovich, Yakov Naumenko, Leonid Bortkiewicz, Irina and other Species.
Creative activity Oleg Molchan combined with an active public work on protection of copyright Belarusian composers, headed by author’s Council of the National center of intellectual property and the Eurasian Confederation of societies of rights holders.
Composer — winner of the medal of Francysk Skaryna, winner of national and international music awards and competitions.
