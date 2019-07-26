The composition of the new Parliament showed tagged caricature

| July 26, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Состав новой Рады показали меткой карикатурой

Netizens continue to discuss the results of the elections to the Verkhovna Rada and to share creativity in their motives.

One of these cartoons was published on the Facebook page “Baba I kit”.

The author of the picture was critical to the composition of the new Parliament, and laughed at getting into the Parliament representatives of professions not connected with public activities.

“It would be funny if it were not so sad,” reads the caption to the cartoon.

Comments are also jokes on the election results.

“But the burial service and buried at the highest level”, “Your jokes upset Dubinsky”, “Nothing unites comedians as the Parliament”, – write in comments.

Состав новой Рады показали меткой карикатурой

Состав новой Рады показали меткой карикатурой

Состав новой Рады показали меткой карикатурой

Состав новой Рады показали меткой карикатурой

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.