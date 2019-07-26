The composition of the new Parliament showed tagged caricature
Netizens continue to discuss the results of the elections to the Verkhovna Rada and to share creativity in their motives.
One of these cartoons was published on the Facebook page “Baba I kit”.
The author of the picture was critical to the composition of the new Parliament, and laughed at getting into the Parliament representatives of professions not connected with public activities.
“It would be funny if it were not so sad,” reads the caption to the cartoon.
Comments are also jokes on the election results.
“But the burial service and buried at the highest level”, “Your jokes upset Dubinsky”, “Nothing unites comedians as the Parliament”, – write in comments.
