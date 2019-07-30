The computer has been taught to append the code after the programmer

The tool supports more than 20 programming languages and can be integrated into most of the popular code editors. The algorithm is a useful application editor “fake news” of OpenAI.

It is reported by hightech.plus.

We have long been accustomed to AutoFill and text editors, zapisyvalis initiated by the user. Now, similar service can also be used when writing the code. Tool TabNine, which tells the Next Web, offers the following element-based code just typed.

To take advantage of TabNine, it is enough to integrate it into one of the existing editors ‘ code. The tool supports 22 languages, including Python, JavaScript, Java, C ++, C, PHP, Go, C #, Ruby, Objective-C, Rust and Swift.

According to developer Jacob Jackson, the algorithm was based on the system of natural language processing GPT-2 of OpenAI. In order to train the AI, it used more than 2 million files from GitHub. Processing the current line, TabNine offers the most probable variants of its completion based on their extensive experience.

