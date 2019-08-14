The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was the highest for 800 thousand years (PHOTO)

Loading...

The content of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere has reached in 2018, a record level for the last 800 thousand years. This was announced on Wednesday, the broadcaster CNN, citing a report by the American meteorological society “About the situation climate” (State of the Climate 2018), based on the results of observations 475 scientists from 57 countries.

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, according to the report, reached last year 407,4 parts per million that was the “highest concentration, was with the help of modern measurement techniques, the analysis of ice samples prescription to 800 thousand years.”

The report also notes that last year was the fourth in the list of warmest years. As high temperature was observed in 2015 and 2017, and 2016 was the warmest since the beginning of regular meteorological observations in the mid-NINETEENTH century. “Almost every year since the beginning of the XXI century was warmer than the average between 1981 and 2010, – stated in the report. In 2018 the emissions of gases that cause the greenhouse effect carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, continued to rise and reached new record levels”.

Because greenhouse gases global warming is 43% faster than in 1990.

The report’s scientific data indicate that Global sea level is rising at a record pace for the seventh consecutive year and has achieved unprecedented for the past 26 years values, that is, since the start of satellite observations: since 1993 it rose by an average of 81 mm.

As noted in an interview with CNN Professor, University of Georgia Marshall shepherd, former head of the American meteorological society “this report is another in a series of expert, evidence-based conclusions that serve as a disturbing signal in connection with a crisis situation with climate.”

According to experts, the climate crisis is already having a serious negative impact on various spheres of social life: agriculture, water, health and even national security. In a recent UN report said that the increase in global average temperature of only two degrees Celsius will lead to mass famine in the Land. And the authors of last year’s report, prepared by the government of the United States, concluded that due to climate change, the country could lose 10% of GDP.