The concept GR Supra 3000GT talk about aerodynamics
The fifth of November for the SEMA tuning show in Las Vegas will be the racing concept GR Supra 3000GT, which is a branch of Toyota Racing Development has supplied a ventilated hood and a huge wing. The new machine continues a series of aerodynamic developments, in February displayed a show car GR Supra TRD Performance Line Concept, and reminds of the prototype sample 3000GT 1994.
About the version of the 3000GT 25 years ago almost no information. Based on the Supra JZA80 car for the body kit was 50 mm wider and rode on 18-inch wheels. The most powerful engine at that time was considered to be the supercharged “six” 3.0 (330 HP, 441 N•m).
“Very Japanese” five-minute video black-and-white photos in the historical excursus praises the old version of the 3000GT, but it flashes and a new concept. Among other things, is seen as a master of line markers the hood to manually cut it into ducts.
To expect from the new show-Kara high power is not necessary. Most likely, it will remain at stock level (197, 258 or 340 BHP), because at the SEMA show the Japanese are going to “sell” aerodynamic tricks, and tuning of engines will tell some other concept. At the same time, changes in the chassis very likely.