The concept Rolls-Royce 103EX returned home for the first time in 2016
In honor of the 100th anniversary of parent company BMW in 2016, in the framework of the study of electric vehicles was shown conceptually 103EX.
Since the Autonomous vehicle traveled the world. The home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood — the last stop on a world tour that lasted more than three years.
After the official opening at London’s Roundhouse in 2016, the concept was briefly presented at Goodwood, before you begin a global adventure that included presentations at events for customers and media around the world.
103EX arrived at the headquarters of Rolls-Royce in a special vehicle accompanied by a team of experts pilot a vehicle that supported and prepared the concept of the EV during all of my long trips.
The concept is a technological support, including a fully electric and Autonomous drive, and also improved artificial intelligence. According to the company, it embodies “an uncompromising look of the brand for the future of mobility luxury”.
“We are pleased to welcome 103EX home in Goodwood. After nearly four years of working in the international service, we felt it was time experimental model to return home.
This is a chance for those who worked on the project, to relive some wonderful memories, and for the people who have joined us recently to discover one of the most important cars we ever built,”said Torsten müller-Ötvös, CEO Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
Featuring handcrafted chassis made of modern materials, 103EX is the first fully Autonomous electric vehicle from Rolls-Royce.
In the cabin the steering wheel, as responsible for managing “Eleanor”, the virtual assistant and the driver that interacts with the passengers.