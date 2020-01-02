The concert of music by Rachmaninov and mushroom festival: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (3-5 January)
What: Pacific Mambo Orchestra and piano recital of music by S. Rachmaninov
When: Friday, January 3, from 20:00
Where: Yoshi’s Oakland, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA 94607
Read more: Pacific Mambo Orchestra, which received the 2014 Grammy award, celebrates its 10th anniversary with the release of the 3rd album, entitled The III Side. The new album will include brand new material and never heard previously, musical premieres, including the second piano Concerto of Sergei Rachmaninoff (not believe) Mambo-style.
Directors Pacific Mambo Orchestra is a Mexican pianist Christian Tomalin and German trumpeter Steffen Kuehn, each of which is itself a highly skilled and experienced artist.
The instrumentation of the orchestra consists of 4 trumpets, 4 trombones, 5 saxophones, piano, bass guitar and two singers — a charismatic Kristel of Durante and Armando Cordoba.
This is definitely the concert you don’t want to miss!
Cost: from $29.
What: Party WinterCocktail 2019
When: Friday, January 3, from 20:00
Where: Bar Dada. 18 Harlan Place, San Francisco, CA 94108
Read more: 2019 WinterCocktail Party in San Francisco is the event where you can enjoy seasonal cocktails to the music of incendiary DJs in the Bar Fluxus, the art bar in the city, hidden in a secret alley that you will never find alone.
Entrance to cocktail party is $5, or you can get into the exclusive guest list Funcheap is free with registration on Eventbrite.
Cost: from $0.
What: Friday Night Free Live Jazz
When: Friday, January 3, from 19:00
Where: Original Pattern Brewing, 292 4th St, Oakland, CA 94607
Read more: Friday Night Free Live Jazz is a free concert of live jazz, where you can also enjoy great beer. Great idea to start the weekend, isn’t it? To play for you this evening will be The Nick Culp Quartet.
Cost: free.
What: a Meeting for young mothers
When: January 3, Friday, 15:00
Where: The Rec Room, Berkeley, CA
More info: This is a monthly meeting for women. The purpose of this meeting is to create a safe space for young mothers who not only enjoy motherhood, but also, perhaps, faced with such unexpected feelings, like confusion or guilt. Here they can find support and understanding from the community.
Welcome moms and children of all ages.
Cost: free.
What: Night Bloom: dive into the depths of the night forest
When: Saturday, 4 January, 17:00
Where: Conservatory of Flowers, 100 John F Kennedy Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: Night Bloom is a space filled with light and sounds that will immerse you in the atmosphere of the tropics. The event will be held at the Conservatory of flowers (Conservatory of Flowers), which will fill a bright and glowing exhibits. In this night atmosphere locations, reminiscent of the tropics, will dazzle and amaze you!
Cost: from $29.
What: screening of the film “Sanditon” Jane Austen
When: Saturday, January 4, 13:00
Where: The Castro Theatre, 429 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Read more: When in early 1817 Jane Austen was chronically ill with a “mysterious disease,” she turned his thoughts to a happier topic. She began working on a witty and delightful novel about the seaside town. Austen never finished it. However, the known screenwriter Andrew Davies (“War and peace”, “Mr. Selfridge”, “the Losers”, “Pride and prejudice”) she finished the story and filmed it. The picture is called “Sanditon” (original – Sanditon).
January 4 will be the exclusive screening of the first series of this film. During the show there will also be painting 2005 “Pride and prejudice” with keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen and Brenda Blethyn in the lead roles.
Cost: free.
What: Free Comedy show in Auckland
When: Saturday, 4 January, 20:00
Where: 420 3rd St, Oakland, CA 94607
Read more: The hottest free Comedy show in Oakland! In the Craft of Comedy involving the best comedians of the Bay, as well as guests from Comedy Central, Vice, Sketchfest, Conan, Netflix, and many others. It should be an exciting night of laughter, beer, food and fun!
The number of places is limited, so come early.
Cost: free (need registration on the website).
What: Winter Retreat: lecture and meditation
When: Saturday, January 4, from 10:00
Where: Vedanta Society of Northern California, 2323 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Read more: Learn how your consciousness, to understand yourself better. Will help you along the path of spiritual master Swami Titaniumand. He once worked as an editor, publisher and teacher of Sanskrit texts. For many years he held a traditional training in the field of Hindu literature, Sanskrit, Vedic and Vedantins literature. In addition to traditional education, he received a modern University education in English literature, psychology, European history and Western philosophy. He is often invited to give lectures on yoga, Vedanta and traditional Hindu Scriptures, and to participate in interfaith dialogue.
Guests of the event will be a joint meditation in the auditorium, discussion and refreshments.
Cost: free.
What: Stand-up show: Cheaper Than Therapy
When: Sunday, January 5, from 19:00
Where: Cheaper Than Therapy, 533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: Cheaper Than Therapy is a Comedy club located in the heart of Union Square in San Francisco, so it is easily accessible, regardless of whether you live in the Bay area or somewhere else.
Each show involved five to six seasoned Comedy actors and one mystery guest.
Please come to the theater to 18:45 to register at the box office. The bar opens at 18:00 and the show starts at 19:00.
Cost: $20.
What: Festival mushroom
When: Saturday, January 4, from 10:00
Where: Mill Valley Community Center, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Read more: Wild mushroom Festival in Marin will engage, entertain and educate the community about the culinary benefits of mushrooms. Visit the various stands where you can see all kinds of mushrooms, cookbook, directions for their cultivation, textiles, clothing, tasty treats. Also there will be practical classes, cooking demonstrations and more.
Cost: from $7.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.