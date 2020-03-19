The concert of Russian pianist and exhibition in the Botanical garden: how to spend a weekend in Miami (March 20-22)
What: food trucks in the Park
When: Friday, March 20, from 17:00
Where: Food Trucks Fridays, Fiesta Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St, Miami FL 33155
Read more: Festival of food trucks in the Park is a favorite of many residents of the Miami event that can be enjoyed every Friday from 5 to 10 PM. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy a delicious meal under the open sky.
The event is suitable for all ages.
Cost: free
What: Concert of Russian pianist Ilya Itin
When: Friday, March 20, from 19:00
Where: Crossbridge Church, Key Biscayne, 160 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
More info: performed by Ilya Itin guests of the event will hear various works by the Russian composer modest Mussorgsky and the Polish genius Frederic Chopin.
Ilya Itin born in Ekaterinburg (Russia), a concert pianist with a world name. He currently resides in new York.
In Russia, the musician was awarded the highest award of the Moscow Conservatory on the all-Russian contest of Rachmaninov, then contest in the name of William Chapel. In 1991 he received First prize and Special prize at the Chopin International piano competition in Casadesus (now Cleveland international piano competition), was awarded the Best performance of Prokofiev’s Best performance of works by Mozart and the Third prize at the International piano competition named Gina Bachauer and Third prize at the piano Competition of Arthur Rubinstein in 1992.
As a soloist Itin toured Europe, Asia, South America and the USA. He has performed with numerous orchestras in the world level, including the Cleveland orchestra, the orchestra of St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the Tokyo Symphony orchestra and many others.
The pianist regularly performs at the International piano festival in Miami. Itina concerts in USA and Asia have brought him great critical acclaim.
Cost: from $15
What: a Festival of art, music and food
When: Saturday, March 21, from 10:00
Where: 1780 W 49th St, 1780 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012
Read more: this year the festival is expected many interesting things: art show, live music, food trucks, farmers market and not only. For the smallest guests can be part of a children’s Playground.
The event will be held with the support of the Cultural center campus Hialeah. The mission of the center is to celebrate the art and culture of the community of Hialeah and MDC, providing an opportunity for students and art lovers to visit an innovative and unique exhibitions.
Cost: free
What: Flea market #onLincoln
When: Sunday, March 22, from 9:00
Where: Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Market of Antiques and collectibles under the open sky #onLincoln takes place every two weeks on Lincoln road in Miami beach. This was the largest Sunday social event, which attracts one of the largest eclectic crowds of treasure hunters in South Florida.
Looking for something unusual and one of a kind? Then come and immerse yourself in the search for the real treasure. Antique market offers a variety of vintage goods, including clothing, jewelry and objects of art and design and medieval furniture.
Cost: free
What: Art exhibition in the Botanical garden
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: Miami Beach Botanical Garden. 2000 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Art exhibition called “art in the garden” Gaspar of Saldanha will be held in the open air in the Botanical garden of Miami beach.
Based on the works of Brazilian artist painting in the impressionist style.
Saldanha, whose career is primarily focused on design, studied fine art at the Student League of art in new York.
Cost: free
What: a Free master class in painting
When: Saturday, March 21, from 11:00
Where: 190 W 49th St, 190 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012
More: Free master class in painting for children will be held in the library of John F. Kennedy. Classes are held on Saturdays once a month.
For more information, call (305) 821-2700.
Cost: free
What: the Museum of illusions in Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: Museum of Illusions, 536 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: the Museum of illusions is now open in Miami! The first Museum appeared in Los Angeles, then in San Francisco, and now he came to Florida. Breathtaking photos, presented in the Museum was created with the help of illusions, inspired by cartoons, art, current events, movies, and many others.
Using the flash not only allowed, but encouraged. The Museum of illusions is a place where you can create memories and give free rein to your imagination. The work presented here by some of the best artists of the world. In addition, it is common to see new work is less known but very promising artists.
Cost: from $16
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar.

