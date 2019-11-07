The concert of the band ‘Mumiy Troll’ and the exhibition of caricatures: how to spend a weekend in Miami (Nov 8-10)
What: Exhibition ‘Frameless Russia’
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Lowe Art Museum 1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables Coral Gables, FL 33124
Read more: Exhibition “Frameless Russia” shows cultural characteristics of Russia, and also emphasizes the huge impact of cultural, ethnic, racial and religious diversity of Russian art both inside its borders and around the world.
Price: $0-12,50.
What: Exhibition ‘sculpture Garden’
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Pérez Art Museum Miami 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Guests will enjoy an unforgettable walk through the beautiful garden, which presents the work of famous sculptors Anthony Caro, Gonzalo Fonseca, Edgar Negret, Ernesto Neto, Jedd Novatt, Pablo Aparri and mark di Suvero.
The exhibition presents sculptures of different sizes — some will be visible from afar, and some will need to come closer.
Cost: $0-16.
What: Exhibition of caricatures of celebrities
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: The Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Caricature combines portrait painting with satirical wit and style.
The exhibition presents the caricatures of celebrities such as George Bernard Shaw, Sarah Bernhardt, Enrico Caruso, Diego Rivera, Charlie Chaplin and others.
As well as world leaders such as 34, U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, Queen Elizabeth II and former Cuban President Fulgencio Batista, the ex-Prime Minister of Cuba Fidel Castro, the dictators Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.
Price: $0-12.
What: Exhibition of graffiti and muralov Miami
When: Saturday-Sunday, 9-10 November.
Where: Bomb Shelter, 30 NW 34th St, Miami, FL 33127
More info: This exhibition of works by artist wil Riviera. His unusual style creates the illusion of volume muralov and graffiti. The artist has a different years cooperated with the authorities in Miami and creates his new masterpieces on the walls of the city.
Also during the exhibition will feature new works by the artist, which now adorn the city.
Cost: Free.
What: the Fair of handmade goods
When: Saturday, November 9 from 10:00.
Where: The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
More info: this fair will gather many talented artists out of Miami, which will offer visitors unique or limited goods: clothes, art, furniture, cosmetics, jewelry, ceramics, stationery, bags, as well as drinks and treats.
Cost: Free.
What: Free Breakfast in honor of veterans Day
When: Saturday, November 9 from 11:00.
Where: IHOP, 18860 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33157
Read more: Come and pay tribute to veterans. This free Breakfast is made to ensure that all generations could meet the characters of the country, to communicate with them and learn many new and interesting things. Everyone can participate in the organization — make sure to bring food, arrange the devices to help to clean everything and more.
Cost: Free.
What: Cultural festival
When: Saturday, November 9 from 12:00.
Where: HistoryMiami 101 West Flagler Street Miami, FL 33130
Read more: festival Guests will learn all about the most secret corners of the city, will get acquainted with the culture of multinational Miami, know how such a variety of cultures coexists in the same city and see a different view and performance from all cultures of the city.
In addition, visitors will find many delicious drinks and treats, as well as the opportunity to get acquainted with such similar, but such different people.
Cost: Free.
What: concert of the group “Mumiy Troll” in Miami
When: Saturday, 9 November, 20:00.
Where: CULTURE ROOM 3045 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
More: Complete tour year band Mumiy Troll scheduled in North America with a new program “Sea – Northwest”.
The musicians will make the journey from Vladivostok, where he was designated creative spatial course of movement of group, to Los Angeles, which became the birthplace of the 12th Studio album “East X Northwest”. Concerts North American tour “sea” fans will hear not only the main hits from the legendary albums “Sea” and “Caviar”, but rare and special “seaside Souvenirs” from the album “Exactly Mercury Aloe” and “SOS to the Sailor”, as well as news from the LP “East X Northwest”.
From October 22 to November 9, Mumiy Troll will play at the historic concert venues in North America. The group will prepare the scenography together with “SilaSveta”, which was created for MT unforgettable show “Sea.20” after which “SilaSveta” invited to participate in the development of the Drake show “Scorpion”.
Gastrolnaya geography group knows no bounds, every year expanding the circle of loyal fans of “Pacific romantic”. Hurry up to buy — replays!
Cost: From $38.
What: Exhibition of works by Russian artists
When: Saturday, 9 November
Where: Art Emporium Gallery, 710 SW 13th Ave, Miami, FL 33135
Read more: Various Russian artists present in this exhibition their work on the topic of movies and the film industry. Guests will learn how to create these paintings, what inspired the artists, why they see movies or a certain movie that way. This is a great place for those interested in the movie.
Cost: From $0.
What: Free screening of the film ‘Aladdin’
When: Sunday, November 10 from 18:00.
Where: Highland Oaks Park, 20300 NE 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33180
Read more: “Aladdin” (Aladdin) — the guy Ritchie movie about the adventures of Aladdin, a film adaptation of the cartoon of the same name in 1992.
During the voyage the sailor tells a story about Aladdin, Princess Jasmine and the magic lamp his two children. Aladdin, a young street thief living in the desert Kingdom of Agrabah with his monkey Abu, rescues Princess Jasmine from the wrath of the dealer, which is upset that by law she must marry a Prince, not someone she loves. All the visiting princes are so stupid that none of them is Jasmine and not considering as a candidate for their grooms.
Bring blankets and everything needed for a picnic to fully enjoy the movie.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.