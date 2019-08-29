The concert of The Rolling Stones free show: how to spend a weekend in Miami (August 30 – September 1)
Dear readers, please note that due to the approach of a hurricane Dorian, some activities may be cancelled. We recommend that you specify the status of the event before attending it.
What: restaurant Week in Miami
Where: different locations
When: Friday-Monday, August 30 — September 2
Read more: “restaurant Week” Miami Spice this year will last two months — from 1 August to 30 September. In the event the city’s best restaurants will offer guests their most delicious dishes.
During the “week of the restaurants” a three-course meal at participating institutions will cost $23 and dinner $39.
Some institutions will offer signature dishes created by world-renowned chefs at reduced prices.
To participate in Miami Spice not need to register. Just go to the web page of the restaurant you want to visit and check the days of the week on which the restaurant offers special Lunches or dinners. The organizers strongly recommend to book a table.
The event was attended by nearly 250 institutions, a full list and proposed menu can be found at the link.
Cost: $25
What: Fantastic Fridays in the Park Young Circle
When: Friday, August 30, at 17:00
Where: 1 N Young Circle in Hollywood
Read more: don’t know what to do with the kids this Friday in Miami? Want to spend a family day that will please both you and the kids? Come to the Park, Young Circle, and you definitely will not be bored, because every Friday there are family events Fantastic Fridays.
You and your children are waiting for fun and adventure, competitions and various games. Attentive animators will guide you into a real fairy tale, immersed in the magical and wonderful world of childhood and give a charge of good mood.
In addition to manicured lawns and alleys with Park Young Circle, pleasant cafes and restaurants where you can eat cheaply while Hiking, and convenient Parking for your car.
Cost: Free.
What: Free bowling for kids (Last weekend)
When: Friday-Sunday, August 29 — September 1, from 9:00 to 18:00
Where: Bird Bowl, 9275 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165
Read more: across the US before the end of summer is action Kids Bowl Free, which gives children the opportunity to play 2 games bowling for free every day.
In Miami the action, which will allow parents of young fans of bowling to save about $500, center joined Bird Bowl. To participate in the program parents need to register here.
Campaign rules: children should not be more than 15 years, the shoes for bowling are charged separately.
The time of the action at Bird Bowl in Miami: Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 to 16:00.
Cost: Free.
What: 5 attractions for the price of one (Last weekend)
Where: Different locations
When: Friday-Sunday, August 29 — September 1, 10:00
Read more: Five attractions in Miami and Fort Lauderdale offer a uniform package is available this summer — South Florida Adventure Pass.
Bought this pass, the residents of South Florida and tourists have the opportunity to attend at reduced prices five attractions of the region:
- Flamingo Gardens: a Garden created in 1927, consists of over 3000 tropical and subtropical plant species. Address: 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie/Ft. Lauderdale 33330. Telephone for information: 954-473-2955.
- Jungle Island: the Island offers animal shows, exhibitions, streams and waterfalls and in direct contact with the animals. Address: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail; Miami 33132. Telephone for information: 305-400-7000.
- Pérez Art Museum Miami: the Museum boasts art galleries, a restaurant and bar on the waterfront, as well as a center of education. Address: 1103 Biscayne Blvd.; Miami 33132. Phone: 305-375 – 3000.
- Sawgrass Recreation Park: Park in Broward includes aerolizer (attraction on an air boat) and more than 100 mammals and reptiles. Address: 1006 N. Highway 27; Weston 33327. Telephone for information: 954-389-0202.
- Young At Art Museum: Art Museum includes a permanent gallery, Studio, teen center and recording Studio and a training center for early development and preschool.Address: 751 SW 121st Avenue; Davie 33325. Telephone for information:954-424-008
Cost: $50 + tax for adults and $40 + tax for children.
What: Exhibition of home design and repair
Where: Miami Beach Convention Center 1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, Florida 33139
When: Friday-Monday, August 30 — September 2
Read more: Exhibition Home Design and Remodeling, which takes place in South Florida for more than 40 years, simultaneously gathers industry professionals and local people who plan to repair, decoration or interior design of their homes.
Event from 30 August to 2 September will be the Convention center of Miami beach.
You can purchase tickets here.
Cost: $7
What: Music festival Ball & Chain
Where: 1513 SW 8th St Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1
Read more: If you are a fan of the repertoire of Ball & Chain, you have a wonderful chance to listen to your favorite music in live performance. In the school little Havana hosts the annual festival of free music on weekends.
In honor of the 84th anniversary of the establishment and celebration of labor Day on the scene back some of the most popular performers.
Within three days you are waiting for performances of jazz, Latin pop, Afro-Cuban funk and more.
Cost: free
What: the Everglades: journey to Shark Valley
Where: Shark Valley Loop Road Miami, FL 33194
When: Friday-Monday, August 30 — September 2
Read more: Everglades Park is one of the largest nature reserves of South Florida. He takes as many as 6 square kilometers, and due to the diversity of flora and fauna it is included in the world Heritage list of UNESCO. Those facts alone make it one of the most popular Miami attractions. However, at one time all the beauty of the Everglades to assess impossible. And if you want to visit this Park, but to see the most interesting sights, try to take a trip to Shark Valley.
Itself “shark Valley” located 30 miles West of Miami, in the heart of the Everglades swamps. It leads to a paved Hiking trail, which is used every day by hundreds of tourists. Travel options to Shark Valley, there are several:
- fans of trekking can follow the route on foot, leisurely taking in the surroundings;
- speed fans and Cycling can rent a bike;
- and for those who like to travel comfortably along the trail, there is a tram to pass along the whole route and listen to the stories of the guide.
In addition to the beauty of landscapes on the way to Shark Valley you can see the amazing tropical plants, listen to the singing of exotic birds, and in the middle of the road don’t forget to look at the high observation tower, which offers a magnificent view. On the route to buy cold drinks and snacks.
Cost: the Cost Hiking in the Park Everglades — $8, travel on the tram tour will cost $25 for adults and $13 for children under 12 years. Schedule tours to Shark Valley, you can check on the website.
What: Free show at Miami Seaquarium
Where: 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway
When: Friday-Monday, August 30 — September 2
Read more: Veterans, military, police, firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMT personnel are free to place the show at the Miami Seaquarium. You must have ID. All accompanying family for up to four guests will receive a 50% discount.
On the island Virgynia Key Biskayne Bay is one of the most beloved children attractions in Miami — local Miami aquarium Seaquarium. Here in the spacious and clean pools are fascinating shows featuring sea creatures and brave coaches, individual lessons for children and adults, and in addition, the aquarium actively participates in state programmes for conservation of rare marine animals and is engaged in education of children. But most importantly — here you can see the beautiful and graceful dolphins, whales, sea lions and seals. By the way, at the Miami Seaquarium starred favorite children’s movie about a Dolphin’s flipper.
Choose one of the existing show: Top Deck Dolphin, Golden Dome Sea Lion or favorite is not one generation of the program Flipper Dolphin Show, and best of all — try to get to each of them!
You can order tickets on the website.
Cost: $45 for adults, $35 for children under 10 years. When you order online there is a discount of $2.
What: The Rolling Stones in Miami
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
When: Saturday, August 31, at 20:00
Read more: The Rolling Stones are an English rock band that became an important part of the “British invasion”. They are considered one of the most influential and successful bands in rock history.
In 1989 The Rolling Stones were inducted into the Hall of fame rock-n-roll, and in 2004 took the fourth place in the list of the 50 greatest artists of all time by the magazine Rolling Stone.
Tickets — click here.
Cost: from $199
What: goodbye, summer!
Where: 145 E Flagler St Miami 33131
When: Saturday, 31 August at 16:00
Read more: Join Mana Contemporary, a very cool contemporary art center in the old shopping center in Miami, to bid farewell to summer at the fair featuring over 100 local artists.
The event will immerse guests in the creative process through live music, performances, open artists studios and much more.
Consider the most dynamic artists of the city and go to a party with live music from the band Donzii and the best dance hits from DJ Mana.
Cost: free
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.