The concerts ‘Leningrad’ and ‘Mumiy Troll’: how to spend a weekend in the USA (8-10 November)
American weekend with a Russian mood. ForumDaily have collected the most interesting events in the cities this weekend. Many of them focused on the Russian-speaking Diaspora. So read, choose and relax.
So, in new York held an exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist Les Panchyshyn, magical multicultural Concert Geoffrey Palmer and Irena Portenko, as well as a concert of the music of Leonid Desyatnikov.
The people of Miami will find a bright and rich concert of group “mummies the Troll” and an exhibition of works by Russian artists.
In Los Angeles don’t miss the fragrant and invigorating coffee Festival, a charming Garden Chinese lanterns, the annual Slavic festival, and visit the Meeting of the Russian film club “Prokino” in San Diego.
In the San Francisco Bay Area Festival of cider, will make a unique Sergey Shnurov and group “Leningrad”, and there will also be delicious Armenian food.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
