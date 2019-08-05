The condition of the gut affects the life expectancy
The state of the intestinal microbiome of the human health – microbes of the intestine often determine what will be the period of life, say scientists-gerontologists.
Many called the main organ of the human heart, but recent scientific studies prove conclusively that the direct effect on the duration of human life has such a body as the intestines. Chances for longevity high in those people whose intestine has a balanced composition of microorganisms, informs a portal “Rambler”.
What can cause irregularities in bowel habits? According to doctors, this factor is the excess concentration of harmful microorganisms in the intestinal flora. The consequence of this imbalance can be the development of metabolic syndrome, which due to metabolic abnormalities in the body begins to accumulate fatty tissue and inflammation. On the background of the syndrome can occur with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and thrombosis.
To take care of a healthy condition of the intestines is very important, specialists say. According to them, nearly 70% of the resources of the immune system depends on a healthy gut: it located the majority of immune cells – fighters with a variety of pathogens into the body.
“In the case of growth of population of harmful bacteria in the microflora immune cells are diverted to combat these pests and are unable to fully resist attacking the body external agents. As a result, it is worse to cope with infections,” explained the scientists.
The researchers noted that symptoms of disturbed intestinal flora are the frequent food Allergy and headaches as well as sleep disturbances, depression, lack of energy and efficiency. All the result of a reduction in serotonin levels due to problems in the intestinal biota. 80% of serotonin is produced in healthy gut.