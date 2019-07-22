The confirmed bachelor zodiac sign
For men, unlike women, family life plays a major role in my life. Rarely will meet a man who is desperately in a hurry to get married because it is supposed to or because age is running out. And many of them do not plan to connect his life with a woman. Why this happens is difficult to answer. But if we consider the issue in more detail, we can see that confirmed bachelor is men with certain zodiac signs. What we now consider.
Aries
Consummate and self-confident owner of inexhaustible energy. Aries often just don’t see the point in legitimizing relationship with a woman. He loves himself, loves freedom and women, who, by the way, almost always reciprocate. Why, then, is to burden yourself with family obligations, if you can live a full and rich life, nor in denying themselves nothing? Push the RAM into the marriage can only the woman who will be ready to receive him with all the pluses and minuses. To engage in life and at the same time to remain interesting and attractive. The Aries are serious, that is why he is often left in the singles.
Virgin
If other characters — confirmed bachelor due to the unwillingness to enter into marriage, for male virgin, the ideal woman is too exalted. He’s not one of those who are willing to marry a woman who managed to charm. In addition to the above, it is extremely important that the woman was well educated and well mannered. As well as economic and Thrifty, beautiful and rational. Simply put, male sign Virgo usually spends almost half my life to find your unique diamond. Sometimes, alas, that never happens. Although a male Virgo often hunt worthy woman, to the end of their days could remain loyal to his fictional ideal.
Sagittarius
Man the hunter, man the pilgrim, man-holiday – all this, of course, about the man sign Sagittarius. He, like everyone dreams the same one and only. He knows how to look beautiful and to Woo women. But the problem is that his interests are changing too fast. And if today he is willing to move mountains for the sake of their other half, then tomorrow he may be somewhere in these very mountains. The relationship is, anyway, the routine, and the routine of Sagittarius can not stand. So we have to settle for the benefits of bachelorhood.
Capricorn
Despite the fact that confirmed bachelor Capricorns are the true conservatives in every sense of the word, their personal life is not always as smooth as they would like. The thing is that Capricorn is a reckless careerist, whose work always comes first. And personal life are secondary. If he’s lucky enough to meet a woman that is as eager to be passionate about their work, then they could develop a strong Union. But every woman wants at least sometimes to get a little attention and warmth from your partner. So close to a busy Capricorn even the most patient survives for long.
Aquarius
In the life of this freedom-loving men must be something truly incredible, that he consciously decided to marry. But even if this happens, it is naive to believe that Aquarius will be a house cat. He won’t follow family tradition and spend the weekend with loved ones. He’s free as the wind. If in a relationship he’s not allowed to feel this freedom, he has no hesitation in ripping them back to their usual life as a bachelor.