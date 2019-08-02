The conflict of titans: a bright mind on Poroshenko and Groisman
In the network appeared another political mind in explanation of the conflict of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman.
It was published in the popular Facebook community “Baba I kit”.
In it the head of the government Poroshenko shows the screen of your smartphone with the words “I post about you have written.” The former President is interested in what the publication is, and the answer is that “you are the usurper, you are all behind.”
Social network users generally have accepted this publication, showing the weariness of political strife, and has also published several jokes based on it.
