The confrontation between the protesters and Hong Kong police tightened (PHOTO)

The Hong Kong police on Sunday used tear gas against the demonstrators, and then water cannons – the first time since anti-government protests this year, reports “Interfax”. Demonstrators in the city actively block roads and throw at guards bricks and bamboo sticks, showed local TV.

The confrontation occurred in Tsuen WAN in the mainland part of the city after the protesters have gone beyond consistent with the authorities of the route of the rally.

Fearing vandalism, the operator of the subway – the MTR Corporation has announced the temporary closure of three nearby towards the area of the processions of the stations of subway: Kwai Fong, Tsuen Wan and Tsuen Wan West.

The cannons went in to clear the streets of barricades, the protesters ‘ path on the roads.

How to write a newspaper The South China Morning Post at the disposal of the police water cannons can throw out over 1200 litres of water per minute at a distance of 50 meters. The water may be admixed with tear gas. According to the instructions, the water jets can be directed only to the legs.

The police also used tear gas during anti-government rallies.

The protests at the weekend, Hong Kong residents have satisfied the 12th week in a row.Residents are protesting against local authorities initiated the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation.

Under public pressure, the head of the local administration Carrie Lam took the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of anti-government protests.

Initially they demanded that the Hong Kong authorities did not accept the bill authorizing the extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China. Then, when the Hong Kong authorities have postponed discussion of the bill indefinitely, the requirements were added and others. In particular, the protesters demand the resignation of the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam and the investigation of the use of force by the police.