The Congress has prepared new sanctions against Russia because of the Ukrainian seamen
Congressmen who are included into group of support of Ukraine in Congress, introduced a bill providing for the imposition of sanctions against 24 officials of the security Service of Russia.
The purpose of sanctions is to force Russia to release of 24 Ukrainian sailors, which holds the Russian Federation, despite the decision of the International Tribunal. This is the official page of the American setter Marcy Kaptur, says Voice of America.
Co-authors of the project were the congressmen from the Democratic party of the United States Marcy Kaptur, Mike Quigley and Republican Andy Harris and Brian Fitzpatrick.
The full name of bill SAILORS Act — “Termination of aggressive attacks against freedom by the imposition of sanctions against Russia” (Stopping Aggressive Incursions on Liberty by Ordering Russian Sanctions). It provides for the imposition of sanctions against 24 senior officials of the Russian security Services and their immediate staff as long as Russia is not freed 24 Ukrainian sailors and three ships illegally captured near the sea of Azov on 25 November 2018.
The sponsors of the bill in a joint statement condemned Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian sailors as “the latest in a series of malicious actions taken by Russia in order to hinder the democratic process in Ukraine and the international rule of law”. The congressmen called on the international community not to stand aside “at that time, as Russia is stepping up aggression in Europe and the world”.
The bill will send a powerful signal of support for Ukrainian sailors and their families that “the American people do not forget about their heroic struggle for the defence of democracy and sovereignty,” convinced the sponsors.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On the morning of 25 November 2018 Ukrainian small armored boat “Berdyansk” and “Nikopol” and the tug “Yana Kapu” began the planned transition from Odessa to Mariupol. In the Kerch Strait they were met by Russian border guard ships, one of which rammed the Ukrainian tow. As a result, Russian border guards shooting seized three Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait and captured 24 Ukrainian servicemen.
- As stated in the FSB, those have illegally crossed the Russian border and did not respond to the requirement to stop. In the Ukrainian Navy said pre-warned the Russian side about the transition, but the Russian border guards did not respond to the message of the Ukrainian ships.
- Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of aggression. After this incident, on 26 November, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted for the introduction of martial law for a period of 30 days in 10 regions of the country and the inland waters of the Azov-Kerch water area.
- November 29, U.S. President Donald trump has canceled a meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, which was to be held in Argentina on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The reason for the cancellation was the situation captured in the Kerch Strait Ukrainian ships, explained trump in his Twitter microblog.
- The release of the sailors also demanded German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of France Emmanuel macron. But while all the efforts of international diplomats failed.
- 16 APR 2019 Ukraine has applied to the Maritime Tribunal with a request to take immediate action against Russia to release Ukrainian sailors and ships trapped in the Kerch Strait.
- UN international Tribunal for the law of the sea 25 may adopted a decision which ordered Russia to immediately release two Ukrainian warships and a support vessel and 24 of the Ukrainian seamen, captured near the Kerch Strait in November 2018.
- Russia had a month to implement this decision, it has expired 25 Jun. Ukrainian sailors are still in Russian captivity, against them criminal cases. What will happen to Russia over the violation of the decision of the Tribunal, it is hard to say, because, according to the lawyer Ilya Novikov, “nobody dared to violate the order of the UN Tribunal”.
- On July 17 it became known that Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of prisoners during the month. Deputy head of administration Vladimir Zelensky Vadim pristayko said that the agreement was reached at the meeting of the assistants and advisers of heads of state of the Normandy format, which took place in Paris.