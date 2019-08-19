‘The consequences are not studied’: more than 120 people in 15 States fell ill due to e-cigarettes
At least 15 States had identified more than 120 cases of pulmonary diseases or health problems that may be associated with Smoking electronic cigarettes, according to the state health Department. The US centers for control and disease prevention stated that investigating acute pulmonary disease among people who use electronic cigarettes.
Most cases in Wisconsin — 15 confirmed and 15 under investigation, says CNN. In Illinois recorded 10 confirmed cases and another 12 are under investigation. In California are investigating 19 cases of illness. The health Department of new York said it is “actively investigating” 11 cases. Indiana and new Jersey reported on 9 cases, of which Indiana has officially confirmed 6.
Officials in Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah also said that they were aware of the confirmed or potential cases of such diseases. In total the report provided 42 States and Washington, DC.
“Reports of lung diseases among people who use drugs papenhove in new York and other States are evidence that further research is needed the long-term consequences of these foods for health,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of health of the state of new York.
The CDC reported that count 94 possible cases of a severe form of lung disease related to Smoking electronic cigarettes — for the period from 28 June to 15 Aug sick people in 14 States.
According to officials, it is still unclear if there’s any connection between the cases and really the cause of disease was vaping.
In an email to the CDC urged doctors to collect information and samples that used these patients. The Agency said it is working with some of these States to exchange information and analyses.
“There are still many unanswered questions, but the harm arising from the current epidemic of vaping among young people in Minnesota continues to grow, said Ruth Lynnfield, state epidemiologist and medical Director of the Department of health. We encourage educators and parents to consider the fact that vaping can cause unexplained breathing problems, injuries and diseases of the lungs”.
To track the relationship difficult
The Department of health of Minnesota reported that some patients were hospitalized for “several weeks,” and sometimes was in the ICU. They had symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, dizziness and chest pain.
Dr. Emily Chapman, chief physician at children’s hospital of Minnesota has reported four cases and said that these diseases difficult to diagnose because they can look like a regular infection before leading to more serious complications.
Experts say that the disease is also difficult to track because of lung disease associated with Smoking electronic cigarettes, is not on the mandatory control of official health authorities. Some health departments stated that do not track these data.
However, the States released the notification in the hope that doctors will notice clues and ask the right questions to their patients. In Colorado, Georgia and Kansas health professionals trying to find associated with vaping cases, analyzing data from emergency departments.
“There is no clear diagnostic code for diseases of the lungs associated with electronic cigarettes. Therefore it will be difficult to see and monitor,” said Dr. Humberto Choi, a pulmonologist and intensivist at the Cleveland clinic.
Choi has seen three cases in the last few months — and he suspects that there were others that no one connected with vaping, not suspecting a potential cause.
“People have the impression that vaping is safe,’ said Choi. They do not associate new symptoms with electronic cigarettes. It’s hard to say what to expect in these cases, because it’s something new.”
There is no obvious culprit
Thomas Haupt, a respiratory diseases epidemiologist in the health Department of Wisconsin, said that in his state documented cases “in otherwise healthy young people were admitted with severe respiratory diseases, and in some cases they had to send to the ICU and perform artificial respiration”.
Initially the disease of the lungs looked as if it had been caused by an infection, “but all the tests were absolutely negative,” he added.
Haupt said that the cases in Wisconsin was observed mainly in the South-Eastern part of the state — this district borders the northeastern part of Illinois, where he was admitted the first patients in this state.
Although officials are still trying to determine which products were used by the patients, in some States, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, and new York, it was reported that it is also about nicotine and marijuana.
In Wisconsin, “all patients reported vaping in the hospital but we don’t know all the products they used at that time — said Andrea palm, Deputy head of the state Department of health. — Products used can include a number of substances, including nicotine, THC, synthetic cannabinoids, or a combination”.
Experts in the field of health pointed out that various substances in e-liquids can harm cells or contain “hazardous chemicals”, but the full extent of short-term and long-term risks associated with electronic cigarettes, is unclear. On the market there are also a number of counterfeit and adulterated products, which may contain other additives or ingredients. It is unclear whether it plays a role in these cases.