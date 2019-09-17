The consequences of attacking Saudi Arabia: the United States will sharply rise in price of gasoline
Motorists might better fill their tanks now than later, since it is expected that the price of gasoline in the U.S. will grow this week. It is the consequences of the attack, which caused serious damage to two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Patrick Dean, head of Department of the analysis of oil GasBuddy, told CBS MoneyWatch that starting Tuesday consumers will expect an increase in fuel prices. On Sunday, the average price of gasoline amounted to 2.68 per dollar, or 15 cents less than in July.
“Today at 6 PM we will begin to see how petrol stations adjusting their prices, said Dean. The first tanker will be filled with more expensive gasoline later this evening.”
The effect of the attack will be circulated relatively evenly throughout the country, but on the West coast, gasoline prices may be slightly higher than in the rest of the country, said Dean. The region accounts for almost half of all oil imports from Saudi Arabia. In particular, refineries in California depend on imports from the Kingdom, because they have no access to pipelines, connecting the oil supply to Texas.
Trilby Lundberg, publisher, the Lundberg Survey of fuel markets in the United States, also expects increased costs for gasoline, citing a sharp jump in oil prices after the attack on the oil refinery in the Hail and key oil field in Saudi Arabia. The attack, which reportedly could include a combination of drones and missiles, has reduced oil production in the country by about half. US and world indices crude oil jumped 19% in early trading on Monday.
Despite such predictions, President Donald trump, it seems, sought to ease concerns that the attack combined with the increased tension in the middle East is likely to harm consumers, causing a rise in energy prices in the United States.
“Because over the last few years we have succeeded in the energy sector (thanks Mr. President!), we are a net exporter of energy, and are now energy producer in the world. We don’t need middle Eastern oil and gasoline, and in fact there are very few tankers, but they will help our allies,” he said Monday on Twitter.
The Minister of energy of the USA Rick Perry said Monday that the energy Department is ready to release oil from the Strategic petroleum reserve to compensate for the consequences of the attack on the world energy markets.
Domestic gasoline prices are mostly associated with the global supply and demand. But Dean expressed concern that the attack may have “a permanent effect on the psyche of the” participants in the energy market, because suddenly questioned the role of Saudi Arabia as a stable oil producer. “It may be a continuing risk assessment added to the price of oil.”
Analysts at TD Securities in its research note that such concerns can raise the price of oil at $ 3-4 per barrel, especially with the growth of tension in relations between the US and Iran, which administration officials trump accused in the attack.
The degree of short-term and long-term growth of gas prices will depend on how quickly Saudi Arabia would be able to restore oil production. According to Dejana, a long process can have a “dramatic impact” on prices.
Dependent on the fuel companies, including airlines and carriers will likely feel the impact. Shares of Delta, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines has fallen by at least 3% on Monday, while American Airlines fell by 6.5%.
Shares of oil companies increased stocks of Exxon and Chevron climbed nearly 1.5%, while shares of BP rose 3.7%.