The consequences of global warming: Antarctica has set a historical temperature record
The world’s largest iceberg calved from a glacier in West Antarctica, must soon become independent, the BBC reports.
The temperature of North Antarctica is the continent that is most known for its snow, ice and penguins reached a record high of 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius). The previous record at 63.5 degrees (17.5 degrees Celsius) was installed in March 2015. Temperature readings were taken on Thursday, February 6, at the Argentine research base, and still need to be tested by the world meteorological organization.
Randall Cherven which deals with the analysis of the temperature indices, said: “Everything indicates that these figures are true.” Also added that it expects full data to confirm.
Research base “Esperanza” is located on a Peninsula which is adjacent to the extreme South of South America. According to the world meteorological organization, the Peninsula significantly warmed over the past half century by almost 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit (+3 Celsius).
Cherven said that the unusually high temperature was probably caused by the rapid warming of air descending from a mountain slope.
Global warming heats the polar regions of the Earth — Antarctica and the Arctic faster than other regions of the planet.
According to the annual report published in December by the National administration on ocean and atmosphere, the Arctic is warming more than two times faster than the rest of the globe. The Antarctic such annual report no.
A huge iceberg, which received the designation A68, broke away from the ice shelf in July 2017. In the first year he hardly drifted, as it was on the rocks.
He is now moving in a North-easterly direction and almost reached the edge of the permanent sea ice in the ocean.
When he broke away from a glacier, iceberg had an area of almost 6000 square kilometers. Over the past two and a half years it has decreased slightly in volume.
However, scientists believe that when the iceberg out of the ice-free oceans, it will start to deteriorate quickly.
“In terms of length and thickness of the iceberg is similar to a stack of five sheets of A4 paper, so I’m amazed that ocean waves have not turned the iceberg A68 in the mass of broken ice,” says Professor Adrian Luckman from Swansea University in the UK.
“If he survives escaping the edge of permanent sea ice, I will be very surprised”, he added.
Now the sea currents and the wind cause the iceberg to drift along the Eastern coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, and during the current summer season, the drift speed has increased dramatically.
The iceberg is on the A68 South latitude and 63 degrees. Scientists can confidently predict the trajectory of its further movement.
Skirting the Northern edge of the Peninsula, a giant iceberg moves North and will enter the relatively warm waters of the South Atlantic. Scientists call this area “the alley of icebergs”.
Many of the largest Antarctic icebergs to reach South of latitude 54 degrees, that is, reach the island of South Georgia.
The largest ever seen icebergs in our time was B15, which broke off from the ice shelf Ross in 2000 and had an area of 11,000 square kilometers.
One of his fragments, has now an area of just 200 square kilometers and is located halfway to the South Sandwich Islands, located to the East of the island of South Georgia.
Such large ice objects are under constant surveillance because of the threat to shipping. Watching them special companions and regularly photographing them.
Scientists do not lose sight of the other two large iceberg, which soon needs to break away from the ice sheet in Antarctica.
One of them has to break away from the glacier pine island in West Antarctica. Its area will amount to only slightly more than 300 sq. km. the mass of ice already has many cracks.
“I expect that the new iceberg will break up into several fragments immediately after separation from the glacier,” says Professor Luckman.
Another big iceberg formed in East Antarctica, on the edge of the ice shelf brunt. Its area will probably be about 1500 sq km, which is approximately equal to the area of greater London.
This future iceberg has already attracted much attention, because he had to move to the British research station Halley’s name to the new location.
He will break away after a big crack will come to a section of ice, which is less than 10 km in length. Exactly when this will happen, nobody knows.
“The crack is growing and expanding, but slow, and the site of the future cleavage almost not moving,” said the Professor Luckman.
