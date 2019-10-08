The construction of urban apartments for the homeless of Los Angeles would cost more than private homes
A new study found that Los Angeles, taking on the financial commitment to build new housing for the 27,000 homeless, unable to cope with the construction of new apartments, which are designed to lead people away from the streets.
Almost three years after city voters approved a 10-year construction program worth $ 1.2 billion, the city still has not even built the first building. According to the study, which is held responsible for control Ron Galperin, the average cost of the apartment exceeded the previous forecasts for $ 100,000, writes USA Today.
“In order to achieve greater influence now and in the future, the city should immediately make some changes to your approach — Halperin said in comments via e-mail. Los Angeles must figure out how to make the development costs cheaper and reduce the time”.
At an average price of 531 373 dollars per object (many apartments will cost more than $ 600,000 each) the cost of the construction of many flats for homeless people exceeds the average sales price of a condominium at a market price. In Los Angeles the average price for an apartment is 546 000 dollars, and in single-family house, in the County of Los Angeles the average price 627 690 dollars, the study said.
Prices rose sharply because of higher than expected costs for needs not related to the actual construction — for example, consultants and funding. For such needs takes up to 40% of the project cost, the study showed. In contrast, the cost of land acquisition averaged only 11% of the total cost.
In addition to the 10 000 flats, promised city leaders, there are still city program, known as Proposition HHH, according to forecasts, can build housing for 7640 people. New apartments in conjunction with shelters in the format of a hostel and other facilities can have an impact on the homeless the city’s homeless population.
Homelessness has become a major problem in Los Angeles with tents installed on sidewalks, alleys and along the river — creating complexity in the field of public health and the irritation of the residents of the city, which has long been a tourist destination.
Last month, the President of the United States, Donald trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to California: “We can’t let Los Angeles, San Francisco and many other cities to destroy itself, assuming that happens.”
The Council of economic advisors trump last month also said that the state can take steps such as reducing restrictions on construction, to increase the overall amount of housing to be less tolerant of people sleeping on the street. The mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti said that if trump care crisis, he should allocate more Federal money to help solve it.
Californians are now fully focused on this issue. A new study by the policy Institute of the state, showed that homelessness attracts the attention of people as one of the main problems.
Against this background, the Los Angeles hoped will largely be able to overcome the crisis. But of the 19 projects under construction 60 under development, and 35 are pending in the city — it is expected that by the end of the year will complete only two.
Part of the problem with costs is that some projects are built in the most expensive areas of the city. The study showed that more apartments can be built for a lower price if you do it in a cheaper outlying areas. The city can also offer cheaper alternatives to traditional apartment buildings. About 975 apartments will be implemented in six projects, which will cost an average of 351 965 dollars, and some only 200 000 dollars per unit.
Halperin encourages you to make the program big changes to maximize the number of apartments that can be built.
“We need very urgently to make critical changes,” he said in comments to the report. Although all funding has been allocated, “there is still an opportunity to reconsider expensive projects”.
“A course correction, said Halperin in his report — before it’s too late.”