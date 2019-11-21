The contest ‘Miss Russian California’ and auto show: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (November 22-24)
What: the Exhibition ‘Upside down house’
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Museum of Illusions 6751 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
More info: This is a great place to impress your friends and family dancing on the ceiling and walking on the walls. It includes 7 different interactive rooms: a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and more.
Visitors can enjoy the all new 3D illusions created by the best 3D artists from around the world to make the visit more fun and exciting. New illusions will provide an even more immersive, sharp and fascinating experience.
Cost: $0-20.
What: auto show in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center 1201 S. Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
Read more: the Los Angeles motor show is an annual exhibition of cars and technology, which takes place in Los Angeles Convention Center. This year the salon will be open to the public from 22 November to 1 December.
Car lovers can view new concept cars, test-drives vehicles to communicate among themselves and with known people in the automotive industry.
The start time of the events varies, the schedule — click here.
Cost: From $12.
What: The Exhibition ‘History Of Disney World’
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Van Eaton Galleries, 13613 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Details: this exhibition will be presented about a gift of 1500 artifacts and relics of the Disney parks. The exhibition runs until 6 December and end with a huge two-day auction of props, signs, vehicles, furniture and all kinds of weird stuff, where everyone will be able to buy a piece of a magical world.
Cost: Free.
What: the Museum monsters
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: 2927 2927 S Sepulveda Blvd South Sepulveda Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90064
Read more: Unique interactive Museum of monsters. The exhibition will feature a variety of furry monsters that children will be able to hug and be photographed with them. This is a great place to explore children with good monsters, so they were not afraid.
Besides the monsters younger visitors will also be treated to many other attractions.
Cost: $18.
What: Show the holiday lights Sparkle DTLA
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: The Bloc, 700 S Flower St Los Angeles 90017
Read more: Step inside of a real holiday. This installation is created in order that everyone can feel the Christmas spirit and have some fun. Offers a lot of entertainment programs, celebratory master classes on making cards, wreaths and much more.
Cost: Free.
What: The Renegade Fair
When: Saturday-Sunday, November 23-24.
Where: Los Angeles State Historic Park 1245 N. Spring Street Los Angeles, 90012
Read more: This megamark where artists from all over the country exhibit their products, is the ideal place to purchase unique gifts for friends and family or nice things for yourself.
The event will feature work from over 250 artists. Guests can also enjoy the exhibition of works of art, live music, food and cocktails.
Cost: Free.
What: Large walk in Los Angeles
When: Saturday, 23 November from 09:00.
Where: Meet at Arcadia
Read more: The Great Los Angeles Walk is really just a long walk in Los Angeles, without politics, charity, and other purposes. The 13th year in a row, those who love Los Angeles and to walk together on the third Saturday of November and go on foot over ten miles.
This year the distance will be 16.5 miles (26.5 km). The walk will begin at 9:00 at Arcadia and ends at the ocean in Downtown. Participants do not have to go all the way — you can join and go at any point. You can go with the dogs or ride on the bike, and also look into the bars or restaurants on the road. Estimated time of “finish” — 16:00. After that, participants will enjoy the after party.
Details of the route — the link.
Cost: Free.
What: a Free conversation club for English learners
When: Saturday, November 23 from 10:15.
Where: Exposition Park — Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Regional Library 3900 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062
More info: This club is perfect for those who are learning English. Spoken English class perfect for any level. Adults will use common words and expressions. This class is devoted to informal and practical English for work, school, home or community. Optionally it’s also possible to work on pronunciation, accent reduction and slang.
Cost: Free.
What: The Contest ‘Miss Russian California 2020’
When: Saturday, November 23 from 18:00.
Where: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center 1935 Manhattan Beach Boulevard Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Read more: “Miss Russian California 2020” is the contest of talented and beautiful Russian-speaking women in California. This is not just a beauty contest, it is a bright Russian speaking event that you just cannot miss.
In addition to participating in the contest “Miss Russian California”, visitors will see unsurpassed contestant in “Miss Eastern Europe 2020”. All guests will enjoy an unforgettable gala concert with participation of stars of show business, a fashion show from famous designer, the photo shoot on the red carpet and many other attractions. The evening end with colourful ceremony of awarding the winners.
Tickets — click here.
Cost: From $35.
What: The Pasadena Doo Dah Parade 2019
When: Sunday, November 24 from 11:00.
Where: 2627 East Colorado Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91107
Read more: Pasadena Doo Dah Parade 2019 was conceived as a humorous alternative to the traditional annual Parade of Roses, but it is so like the inhabitants of what is now one of the main events in California. The main condition for the parade — the more absurd and funnier the costume, the better.
Cost: $0-10.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.