The controversial Lolita was lit in the occupied Donetsk (video)
The disgraced singer Lolita, who recently broke up with a young husband Dmitry Ivanov after 9 years of marriage, along with Denis Klyaver gave a concert in the occupied Donetsk.
Video of the Park. Shcherbakov Lolita was published on his page in Instagram.
“Goodbye, warm Donetsk! Thank you for the hearts and mass choir!!! Hello, Lugansk! I know how you waiting for a good mood and also get ready to sing all the songs”, the singer wrote.
Recall, after the fifth failed marriage she decided to concentrate on family and work. She in Kiev has a grown daughter, who lives with his grandmother. The singer assured that the search for “new adventures” is now not going to jump again in the pool with his head not in a hurry. In addition to Dmitry Ivanov, Lolita Milyavskaya (maiden name native Ukraine — Gorelik) was married to his classmate at the Tambov Institute of culture Alexander Belyaev, showman Alexander Tsekalo, businessman Alexander Zarubin.
Name is lolita Milyavskaya got from her fictitious spouse of Alexander also, which future star signed for the Moscow residence permit. His Lolita was seen only twice in my life — the day of registration of marriage and the date of its termination.
