The controversial singer has become a participant of the project “Dances with stars z”
Became known the names of new members of the popular show “1+1” “s Dances with stars”. Is leading the project “Okugenda nolp” Daniel Salem and outrageous singer MARUV. Daniel — founder and co-owner of several restaurants. MARUV became notorious when, after the victory in the national qualifying contest “Eurovision-2019” refused to travel to Israel.
First #танціззіркамиchallenge from the magic of the discus thrower took Daniel in his video has intrigued fans, who is of Ukrainian artists could be next.
Then picked up the baton, the singer MARUV. The actress gave a dance “ball” of the popular singer Poligraf Sharikoff, better known as Serge, the Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Anna Rizatdinova and member of the group “Time and Glass” Positive.
Premiere of the new season is scheduled for August 25. It is known that the participants of the show are leading the channel “1+1” and showman Volodymyr Ostapchuk, actress “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko, actor Michael Kukuk, well known to viewers of the Comedy “Swingers”, a popular presenter Nadezhda Matveeva and actors, stars of the TV series “Good guy” and “Fortress” — Alex Yarovenko and Ksenia Mishina.
