The conversation Zelensky and Putin made fun of photoshopped pics

August 9, 2019
Разговор Зеленского и Путина высмеяли фотожабами

Jokers responded to a call Zelensky.

The network continues sharp discussion phone call President Vladimir Zelensky, the head of Russia Vladimir Putin about the death of four Ukrainian morphune the Donbass, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe.

In particular, there are already a number of “photoshopped pics” on the subject of negotiations.

They Zelensky ridiculed for attempting to hold direct talks with Putin. One of the photoshopped pics are comparing Putin to Hitler and call him following the deadly attack – an attempt to talk to the leader of the Nazis after the attack on the Soviet Union.

Разговор Зеленского и Путина высмеяли фотожабами

Also the dissatisfaction of the users was caused and what the President called the murder of the Ukrainian military “incident”.

Разговор Зеленского и Путина высмеяли фотожабами

In the course are very old jokes.

Разговор Зеленского и Путина высмеяли фотожабами

