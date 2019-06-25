The Copa America player of the national team of Chile bandwagon helped the stewards to catch ran into the box of fun (video)

На Копа Америка футболист сборной Чили подножкой помог стюардам словить выбежавшего на поле фана (видео)

The Copa America 2019 final match in group C between the teams of Chile and Uruguay (0:1) was interrupted for 2 minutes, ran into the box fan, which on motion put on a mask of a rooster in the colors of the Uruguay flag.

Note that the race was quite long, the stewards could not overtake the fugitive until it came from the Chilean national team defender Gonzalo Jara.

Gonzalo usual professional tripped down the “enemy” down.

