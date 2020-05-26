‘The coronavirus is only the tip of the iceberg’: a virologist from Wuhan warned about future pandemics
Virology from Wuhan, which is called “woman — bat” for the work with these representatives of nature, called the coronavirus, “only the tip of the iceberg”, referring to the dangers we may face in the future, writes the New York Post.
Researcher from Wuhan Shi Jinli warns that the emergence of a deadly coronavirus is “only the tip of the iceberg”, in terms of what people may soon face if the world does not take global effort to prevent infectious outbreaks.
“If we want to prevent the suffering of people in the next outbreak of infectious disease, we need to know in advance about these unknown viruses carried by wild animals in nature, and in advance to prevent them,” said Shi Jinli specializing in the transmission of viruses from bats to people.
“If we do not study [the virus] might be another outbreak,” warned “woman — bat”.
Since then, as the coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, the disease COVID-19 killed, more than 345 000 people worldwide.
The laboratory in Wuhan, where Shi Jinli is the Deputy Director, suspected of accidental dissemination of the virus to people. China has also accused that the country is not sufficiently quick to recognize the danger and hide the fact that its citizens affects the virus.
Shi denies that her lab had to do with birth, claiming that the study used different strains of viruses.
bookmark