‘The coronavirus is weakened and may disappear by itself’: the Italian doctor gave an optimistic forecast
Italian infectious disease physician believes that the coronavirus has become less dangerous and can disappear by itself without any vaccine. This writes the New York Post.
Dr. Matteo Bassetti, the head of the clinic of infectious diseases at the hospital San Martino (Italy), said that the virus apparently became weaker, perhaps due to genetic mutations.
“I was under the impression that the virus is weakening, said Bassetti. In March and early April, the picture was completely different. People came to the emergency Department with very severe disease, they required oxygen and ventilation, some had developed pneumonia”.
“But over the past month the picture has changed completely,” said Matteo.
“In March and April, the coronavirus was similar to the aggressive tiger, and now resembles a wild cat, said Bassetti. Even elderly patients aged 80 or 90 years now sit in bed and breathe without assistance. Before, those patients would have died two or three days.”
The doctor says that one of the reasons for the weakening of the virus can be that it mutated in response to measures of social distancing.
“I think the virus mutated, because our immune system reacts to it, and we now have a lower degree of zarahemla because of the quarantine, wearing masks, social distancing,’ said Matteo. We still have to figure out why now the picture was different.”
It is possible that the virus will be destroyed before researchers will find a vaccine, shared the idea of the expert.
“We have fewer and fewer people become infected and can lead to the extinction of the virus,” said Bassetti.
But another expert was less optimistic about the probability of extinction of the virus in the near future, saying that it could take years.
“I don’t expect it will disappear so fast, said Dr. Bharat of Pankhania, Professor of the medical faculty of the University of Exeter in the UK. — Coronavirus will disappear if he is no one to infect. If we have a successful vaccine, we can do the same thing with smallpox (a virus that humanity has managed to completely eradicate). But because it is highly contagious and widespread, it will not disappear for a very long time.”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28511
[name] => expert
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ekspert
)
экспертFacebookVkontakte
bookmark