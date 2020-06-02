The coroner acknowledged the death of George Floyd murder: famous musicians supported the protests
According to the results of the official autopsy of George Floyd, who died during police detention in Minneapolis, his death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation and should be treated as violent. About it writes BBC.
Previously, a similar conclusion was reached by an independent forensic medical examination conducted at the request of relatives of Floyd.
In the official conclusion, the cause of death listed as “cardiac arrest, complicated by the actions of the police in the suppression and limitation of mobility and compression of the neck”.
It also provides evidence for the presence of heart disease and drug use shortly before his death.
George Floyd died after the police during the arrest, knocked him to the ground, handcuffed him, and one of them for several minutes, holding him still, pressing his knee on his neck, despite the words of Floyd that he suffocates.
Reportedly, the police called the owner of a local shop, who said that Floyd is gone, paying with a counterfeit bill.
A video in which a white police officer presses his knee on the neck of a 46-year-old African American, despite the words that he can’t breathe, have caused protests that resulted in riots and violence in dozens of American cities.
Hired by the family of Floyd pathologists Michael Baden and Alicia Wilson stated that Floyd died at the scene due to the cessation of blood flow to the brain caused by compression of the carotid artery and pressure on the back, not allowing him to breathe.
“I think the cause of death was asphyxia due to compression of the neck, it can stop the flow of oxygen to the brain and compression of the back, which made it difficult to breathe,” said Michael Baden.
The family’s lawyer, Floyd demanded that murder charges were brought against three policemen, was also present at the death. They were dismissed from the police, but charges against them were not made.
Police officer Derek Savin, whose actions killed Floyd, is accused of murder of the third degree. Meanwhile, the protests in the United States do not cease.
In Chicago, new York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles clashes of activists with the police, armed with tear gas and capsules with pepper solution.
Minnesota Governor Tim now at the press conference said that the situation in the city calmed down after curfew.
“I don’t want to say that it was all over but felt a return of optimism, he said. The second night we order on the streets, the week was very hard.”
Protests are more than 75 cities, in some of the demonstrations are peaceful, other protesters burn buildings and Rob stores.
President Donald trump on Monday again made some harsh statements on protesters.
To the editor of CBS’s hit record trump video conference with the governors of the States. “You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting time,” trump says in the video.
A White house spokesman Kaylee Makineni at a press conference on Monday said that the President’s words out of context.
Also in the video trump reiterates that it believes the organizers of the riots of the radical left. Similar statements he made earlier.
By evening on the East coast of the United States hundreds of protesters again took to the streets, including near the Capitol building in Washington.
In Philadelphia, dozens of people were detained. The police used tear gas against the protesters who blocked the freeway.
Thousands of people also came to protest in new York city, Baltimore and Raleigh. It is not clear whether the protesters intend to observe a curfew.
In Miami on Monday, June 1, the evening curfew was lifted. In Minneapolis, where he began a wave of protests, the curfew remains in effect, but starts later.
In Washington, where on Tuesday local elections, the curfew starts at 19:00. The authorities in new York also imposed a curfew from 23:00 to 05:00 PM, after many of the stores in Manhattan were destroyed.
Curfews in many cities, from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. The Governor of Arizona has declared lockdown of at least one week.
Musicians Jamil Thomas and brianna Agyemang supported the protests in the United States and initiated the cessation of all business operations musicians. This initiative they called Blackout Tuesday, writes CNN.
Artists such as the Rolling Stones, Quincy Jones and Billy Ailes agreed to support the action of Blackout Tuesday. A number of artists canceled online performances or fan events in response. Also expected to involve record labels, including Def Jam Recordings, Interscope, Sony Music, Columbia Records and others.
“We will not continue to do business as usual, ignoring the lives of black people — I wrote to Thomas and Agyemang. — Tuesday, June 2, break week”.
How it will look will depend on company to company and from person to person. But those who take part, it is recommended to abandon emails, music releases and all other ordinary business operations.
Chris McCarthy, President ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, told employees that the company “will focus on work and society.”
“We will not hold any meetings and to conduct any business — we will be in solidarity with our African American colleagues,” — he wrote.
ViacomCBS networks, including MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network Pop and shut off the broadcasting on 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of Floyd, the movement Black Lives Matter “and other victims of racism,” writes McCarthy.
Organizers also encourage donations to the families of the victims. They also provided a list of anti-racist resources.
“It’s not just a 24-hour initiative, — said Thomas and Agyemang. — We will participate in this fight for a long time.”
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The protest was held in memory of George Floyd, the African-American from Minneapolis, who died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
- The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
- Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by riots in connection with the death of George Floyd.
