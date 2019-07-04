The corridor of the Eclipse from 2 to 17 July: how to change the life Signs of the Zodiac
Time, on which depends the future!
In early July, we all went into the corridor eclipses. And despite the fact that the energy of the eclipses positive, there’s always experienced people is difficult. How to change the life of representatives of different signs of the Zodiac, say the astrologers.
The time of the Eclipse of the Sun and moon and the corridor between them — the period when it is recommended to think more than do.
At such moments, we could see the truth of life, comes the realization of something important, foreboding and accurate decisions. And often the thoughts that arose in the corridor eclipses have a tremendous impact on future life.
The conflict of the stars is always associated with tension. Many events get a negative connotation, it is therefore important to overcome this period.
Astrologers explain how to do it depending on your Zodiac sign.
Aries and Libra
Dissatisfaction, work, life and the universe — is what awaits the representatives of these two signs of the Zodiac from 2 to 17 July. In the first two decades of the month, many Aries and Libra will put personal records in these disciplines: they will irritate everything. To reduce the degree of discontent, experts advise to change the Outlook. The knowledge and the installation in which they lived, be wrong and even destructive.
Attempts to change your Outlook on life will help get rid of the feeling that life is a chaos, and Aries and Libra — a puppet in this horrible world.
If possible, avoid signing important contracts and other documents.
Taurus and Scorpio
Corridor eclipses affect the world of the psyche, career and family of these signs of the Zodiac. In the upcoming month’s astrological trends will favour the conclusion of weddings and engagements, but Taurus and Scorpios better to refrain from large expenditure and financial transactions. Hypersensitivity, reinforced by eclipses, will make them good lovers and attentive parents, but emotional outbursts will be very mixed take hard decisions.
Astrologers do not recommend to engage in dubious adventures, to give money in debt or borrow them at interest. In addition, all the secret from 2 to 17 July may become apparent, therefore it is better to close people learned the secrets of the Scorpio and Taurus from them.
Gemini and Sagittarius
According to the forecasts of astrologers, Gemini and Sagittarians will be more subservient to astrological trends caused by the corridor of eclipses. Against this background, the potential for serious psychological disturbances, increased nervousness, outbursts of rage before losing control. In addition, the risk of failure, reinforced bodies, raised to the ultimate level.
Contraindicated not only gambling or financial investments, but even the usual jokes with his superiors. But at the peak will be creativity — the whole emotional system will operate at the maximum of their capabilities.
Cancer and Capricorn
A certain inertness and melancholy that will overcome Cancers and Capricorns from 2 to 17 July, will be balanced by the gift of persuasion. Inner peace caused by the indifference, will cause the person the credibility of any words. The Golden gift will be useful to Cancers and Capricorns not only in the work — it will work to resolve family problems, peremirie warring relatives or friends, to defend their interests.
So astrologers are the risk of losing money. While upset about the loss of the wallet or Bank transfer is not worth it.
If the representatives of these characters will lose some amount, they likely will pass the possible problems and failures.
Leo and Aquarius
Conflict of eclipses is a time when Lions and Aquarius it is very important to maintain a realistic view of things and avoid the captivity of illusions. Fog eclipses this time will not only outside but also inside — annoying mistakes, about the installation and the virus consciousness stand in a queue to pay a visit. Astrologers suggest to treat everything that happens as efficiently as possible.
You must take into account that from 2 to 17 July, Leos and Aquarians will attract envious charlatans, deceivers and swindlers. Important often alone-the representatives of these constellations will begin to experience a lack of concentration.
Virgo and Pisces
A total solar Eclipse always brings changes. Regarding Virgins and Fish these changes can hardly be called successful, however, they will be associated with resolution of old problems and establish new ties. Fall under attack family and work. Alas, General cleaning of fate will occur against the background of the conflict eclipses, so take advantage of the favorable situations will be difficult — high risk of failure will break many plans. But astrologers have some good news: from 2 to 17 July Fish and Virgins it’s the best time for long-term planning, self-assessment, rehearsal and reinvention of his life and main goals.
But taken for all it’s better after July 20.
In the period of the corridor eclipses should not expose yourself to the emotional, mental and physical stress. This is a time for us to be exempt from the accumulated negativity and pointing to new victories. Mismanagement of the energy of an Eclipse may lead to the devastation surrounding it with internal destruction.