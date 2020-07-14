The cost of gas of Gazprom fell by nearly $100

Photo: Getty Images

The cost of gas continues to decline

In the first quarter of this year, the average export price of Russian gas amounted to $ 162.

During the year the export price of Gazprom gas fell nearly $ 100 per thousand cubic meters, writes on Tuesday, July 14, TASS reported, citing a company presentation.

Thus, in the first quarter of last year gas was exported at $259,1, and in the first quarter of this year — an average of $162,1 per thousand cubic meters.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the cost was $198 per thousand cubic meters.

At the same time, the cost of gas to Gazprom in Russia in the first quarter amounted to 4 181 rubles thousand cubic meters. m against 4 141 rwamagana informed.

During the reporting period, the company produced 123.5 billion cubic meters of gas compared to 137 billion cubic meters a year earlier.

Earlier it was reported that in four months 2020 GoDaddy Russia from oil exports fell by 25% and gas exports by 52%.

korrespondent.net

