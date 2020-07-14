The cost of gas of Gazprom fell by nearly $100
The cost of gas continues to decline
In the first quarter of this year, the average export price of Russian gas amounted to $ 162.
During the year the export price of Gazprom gas fell nearly $ 100 per thousand cubic meters, writes on Tuesday, July 14, TASS reported, citing a company presentation.
Thus, in the first quarter of last year gas was exported at $259,1, and in the first quarter of this year — an average of $162,1 per thousand cubic meters.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the cost was $198 per thousand cubic meters.
At the same time, the cost of gas to Gazprom in Russia in the first quarter amounted to 4 181 rubles thousand cubic meters. m against 4 141 rwamagana informed.
During the reporting period, the company produced 123.5 billion cubic meters of gas compared to 137 billion cubic meters a year earlier.
Earlier it was reported that in four months 2020 GoDaddy Russia from oil exports fell by 25% and gas exports by 52%.
