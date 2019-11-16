The costs of the profession: Putin’s police officer broke his leg, beating a detainee
Russian police, who have successfully interrogate the cats and chase squirrels with drugs, occasionally have another favorite thing — beat up the detainees. On one such occasion, writes the edition “Siberia.Realities”.
According to information of journalists, on the night of November 14, a resident of the Irkutsk village Kuytun Yuri Abashkin while driving in a condition of alcoholic intoxication, tried to disappear from employees of traffic police. The man claims that after the arrest he did not resist police, but the gun hit on the head, and the man lost consciousness.
Saw the detention was a girl Yamashkina Alina Panina. According to her, after the victim had lost consciousness, the police continued to beat him, including kicking. One of them even broke his leg.
“He screamed when kicked Yura, and then in court, this leg was already in plaster. In court right in front of me threatened Jure that if he will write a statement, they accused him that it is alleged he broke his leg,” says Panin.
Sister Yamashkina Lidiya Chernikova says that the broken gun head had to have stitches in hospital. She was also seen on his face and body, bruises and scratches.
After the arrest, according to Chernikova, her brother was sent to the detention center for five days in the administrative case about the drunk driving. The lawyer advised him to call a doctor to the detention center to lock the battery.
The police Tulun district, which includes Kuytun, the incident did not comment.
Human rights Fund “Public verdict” intends to investigate and pursue a criminal case about excess of powers of office.
Yury Yaskin and his family are going to write the application in Prosecutor’s office.
The publication cites a similar case with a former police officer from Perm, which struck detainee teenager kicked in the face and then in his defense said that he did it not as a COP but as a citizen.
