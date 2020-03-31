The Council allowed the Data to produce raw materials for antiseptics
Parliament authorized to produce the disinfectant on the basis of several plants of Ukrspirt.
The Verkhovna Rada has supported the bill No. 3275, which, in particular, allows to produce disinfectant (raw material for antiseptics) on the basis of plants of SE Ukrspirt. About it reports a press-service of the company.
It is noted that for these purposes will operate additional plants Ukrspirt.
“Until April 30, the state enterprise Ukrspirt will produce sanitizer immediately on the basis of their works. The procedure is as follows: the domestic producers provide to us Tara, we produce alcohol, we are denaturation and produce a disinfectant (according to the approved formula). The whole process is under the supervision of the employees of the State tax service”, — said the acting head of GP Sergei Bleskun.